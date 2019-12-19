Power outage closes three Lynchburg schools, main library

A power outage this morning left thousands of Lynchburg homes, businesses and other Appalachian customers in the dark — and it led to the closing of several schools and Lynchburg’s main library on Memorial Avenue. Dearington, Glass and LAUREL schools all sent students back home this morning, and Holy Cross Regional also closed for the day.

From Lynchburg City Schools: Due to a power outage at Dearington Elementary, E. C. Glass High and LAUREL Regional School, school will be closed for students at these sites today, Thursday, December 19. Buses will start picking up students from school at approximately 9:00 a.m. to return them home. If your child is a car rider, please make arrangements to come pick them up immediately. We apologize for the inconvenience we know this may cause. Thank you for working with us during this power outage.

From Lynchburg City: Due to an area power outage, the Lynchburg Public Library, 2315 Memorial Avenue, will be closed today, Thursday, December 19. The Downtown Branch Library, located on the ground floor of City Hall, 900 Church Street, is open today until 5:30 p.m.

Items due back to the Main Library today, December 19, can be returned tomorrow, Friday, December 20 without fines or dropped off today at the Downtown Branch.