“Probable” tornado touches down in Campbell County

The National Weather Service will survey weekend storm damage in the Brookneal area to determine whether the damage was in fact caused by a tornado. What appears to be a twister downed many trees and damaged at least one home Saturday afternoon.

From the National Weather Service Blacksburg: We will be conducting a survey of probable tornado damage in southeast Campbell County Monday. The probable tornado occurred Saturday afternoon 5/11/19 between 4 PM and 5 PM EDT.

From Campbell County: At approximately 4:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon a passing thunder storm system generated a short-lived rotation near the Gladys/Red House area of the County.

No injuries were reported with this storm, however, two structures and a camper have been reported as damaged, with multiple trees down and debris in the area.

“Our teams will be meeting with the National Weather Service as soon as possible to assess the extent of the storm and to reach out to those who have structure damage,” stated Campbell County’s Director of Public Safety, Tracy Fairchild. “We are certainly thankful that no one was injured. As always, we encourage residents to be prepared for any severe weather during spring and summer months, as systems can change rapidly, as we’ve seen today.”