Probe: Former governor Wilder kissed student VCU without consent

July 11th, 2019 | Written by:

Photo: Douglas Wilder Twitter

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — An investigation has found that former Virginia Gov. L. Douglas Wilder did kiss a university student 66 years younger than he is without her consent. But The Washington Post reports that the investigation also cleared Wilder of three other allegations the student made, of sexual exploitation, sex-based discrimination and retaliation. The investigation was conducted by an attorney at the request of Virginia Commonwealth University, where Wilder teaches.The student, Sydney Black, filed a complaint to police and school officials, saying Wilder took her to dinner on her 20th birthday, gave her alcohol and kissed her. Wilder, who was the nation’s first elected black governor, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. He has until next week to contest the investigation’s findings. Possible sanctions could include Wilder’s firing.









