Bedford County Sheriff Mike Brown says a pilot program aimed at helping teens avoid on-line dangers is expanding to other parts of the country, with hopes it will work well on a larger scale. It’s called CyberSWAT, and its goal is to have high school students be the ones who educate other teens on dangers like sexting and on-line bullying. WLNI’s Evan Jones has the story:

