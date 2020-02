Proposal to boost Va minimum wage to $15 advances in Richmond

Virginia’s minimum wage appears more likely than ever head upward in the next few years. A proposal to lift it to $15 an hour by 2025 passed the House of Delegates yesterday. Supporters say it will help lower-wage earners; opponents say it result in fewer jobs for them. WLNI’s Evan Jones has more:

