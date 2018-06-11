Proposed Genworth sale passes important regulatory hurdle

“We are pleased that CFIUS has completed its review of our transaction and look forward to working with Oceanwide to obtain the remaining regulatory approvals needed and satisfy other conditions necessary to close the transaction as soon as possible,” said Tom McInerney, president and CEO of Genworth. Added LU Zhiqiang, chairman of Oceanwide: “Successfully concluding the CFIUS process is a major step in our efforts to complete this transaction, which will strengthen Genworth’s financial position and allow us to bring Genworth’s insurance expertise to China.”

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) is a Fortune 500 insurance holding company committed to helping families achieve the dream of homeownership and address the financial challenges of aging through its leadership positions in mortgage insurance and long term care insurance. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Genworth traces its roots back to 1871 and became a public company in 2004. For more information, visit genworth.com.

From time to time, Genworth releases important information via postings on its corporate website. Accordingly, investors and other interested parties are encouraged to enroll to receive automatic email alerts and Really Simple Syndication (RSS) feeds regarding new postings. Enrollment information is found under the “Investors” section of genworth.com. From time to time, Genworth’s publicly traded subsidiaries, Genworth MI Canada Inc. and Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Limited, separately release financial and other information about their operations. This information can be found at http://genworth.ca and http://www.genworth.com.au.

About China Oceanwide

China Oceanwide is a privately held, family owned international financial holding group founded by Mr. LU Zhiqiang. Headquartered in Beijing, China, China Oceanwide’s well-established and diversified businesses include operations in financial services, energy, culture and media, and real estate assets globally, including in the United States.

China Oceanwide is the controlling shareholder of the Shenzhen-listed Oceanwide Holdings Co., Ltd. and Minsheng Holdings Co. Ltd.; the Hong Kong-listed China Oceanwide Holdings Limited; the privately-held Minsheng Securities, Minsheng Trust, and Asia Pacific Property & Casualty Insurance; and it is the single largest shareholder of Australia-listed CuDECO Ltd. China Oceanwide also is a minority investor in Shanghai-listed China Minsheng Bank and Hong Kong-listed Legend Holdings. In the United States, China Oceanwide has real estate investments in New York, California, and Hawaii. Businesses controlled by China Oceanwide have more than 10,000 employees globally.