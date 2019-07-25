Protest held in response to Ku Klux Klan recruitment rally

| By

HANOVER, Va. (AP) _ A Ku Klux Klan recruitment rally earlier this month has sparked a peaceful protest outside a Virginia courthouse. News outlets report clergy and a local chapter of the NAACP organized the Wednesday demonstration that included songs, prayer and criticism of the Hanover County Board of Supervisors. About a dozen people wearing white robes and waving Confederate flags gathered outside the courthouse July 6 . The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said it received multiple calls about the KKK rally but said no laws were broken and no violence occurred.

Pastor Paul Flowers of Mount Zion Baptist Church in Mechanicsville said he was outraged because he believed the board remained silent after the KKK rally. Board Chairman Canova Peterson and three other board supervisors publicly condemned the KKK at the board’s meeting Wednesday.