Recent polls show Virginians unsure whether tighter gun laws work

July 12th, 2019 | Written by:

MGN

Democrats and Republicans both appear set to make gun laws a major focus in the fall General Assembly campaigns. The question now is to what extent, if any, it will make a difference in the outcome. Polls in recent years from Roanoke College suggest while most Virginians favor some of the specific proposals Governor Northam presented, a majority also remains uncertain whether such laws would actually reduce gun-related violence. WLNI’s Evan Jones has more:

07-12 Gun Laws Folo Wrap2-WEB

 

 

 

 









Janet's Five & Dine
SML 50th

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy | WLNI-FM FCC Public File
Copyright © 2019 WLNI Lynchburg 105.9FM. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom



If you need assistance reviewing any of the information in our FCC Public File
please contact our business office at 540.774.9200 or use the form on the contact us page of this site.