Rehab work begins Monday on Mid-Town Parking Deck

News release: The City of Lynchburg is reminding motorists and others that rehabilitation work is scheduled to begin on the Mid-Town Parking Deck on Monday, May 6. The contractor, Eastern Waterproofing and Restoration, will begin the work on the top deck (Level A), and at that time, a portion of the level will not be available for parking. The expected completion date is September 1, 2019. This project will consist of structural and safety repairs that include repairs to the concrete, cracks, joints, railings, and steel columns, as wells as deck resurfacing/coating, masonry repairs and re-striping. The repairs will be conducted in stages and will require blocking a number of spaces as work progresses on each level. Efforts will be made to maintain as much parking as possible within each level along with access to that level; however, access will be limited when work is being performed on the deck ramps. Parking Management is working to find alternate parking options for permit holders should it become necessary to relocate vehicles.