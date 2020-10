Rep. Cline says $2.2 trillion relief package rewards mismanaged states

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says tomorrow is the deadline for agreement on another stimulus plan for the economy before next month’s election. Sixth District Republican Congressman Ben Cline told the MorningLine he disagrees with what’s in Pelosi’s bill:

Even if the House passed the 2.2 trillion dollar spending plan, the Republican-controlled Senate has said they would oppose any relief package that big.