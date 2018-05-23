Report: Garrett considers not seeking re-election

A Washington-based political news website reports 5th District Congressman Tom Garrett has suddenly parted ways with his chief of staff and is considering not seeking re-election to a second term. Politico reports Garrett’s fund-raising has been weak, alarming Republican leaders who worry that this normally-safe GOP seat might fall in November. It is a district they view as critical preserving the Republican House majority. If Garrett were to drop out of the race, the 5th District Republican Committee would select a replacement candidate.

