Report: “Preliminary positive” coronavirus case in Lynchburg

J Crew has notified workers at its Lynchburg distribution center that an employee there has tested “preliminary positive” for the coronavirus, and as a result, the facility is closed today for what is called “deep cleaning” in accordance with CDC guidelines. Reporter Andre Whitehead says the building and parking lot are both empty:

But state health officials tell ABC13 there are NO presumptive positive cases in the Lynchburg area, no such test sample has been sent involving this case to the VDH, and they are trying to determine why the company sent the alert.

JCREW STATEMENT: Tuesday, March 17th, an associate in the Lynchburg Distribution Center was displaying flu-like symptoms and sent home shortly after arrival. Subsequently, we learned the individual had undergone a previous test for COVID-19. The associate was informed late yesterday evening of a positive result and that additional testing was required to confirm the results. Those testing results are pending with the CDC. Out of an abundance of caution and despite the associate having minimal interaction within the facility, and as a preventative measure, the Lynchburg Distribution Center has closed temporarily for deep cleaning in accordance with CDC guidelines. Associates will be paid during this time and customer orders will be processed when the facility reopens.