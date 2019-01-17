Report: Trump “fixer” offered Liberty IT Chief $50,000 to manipulate on-line polls

The Wall Street Journal reports President Trump’s former fixer and personal Attorney Michael Cohen offered Liberty University’s Chief Information officer $50,000 to manipulate and rig two on-line polls. Michael Gauger is a technology expert who also owns Red Finch Solutions. The Journal reports it was in that capacity that Gauger was paid $12,000 of that offered amount. Cohen does not deny the report. Liberty has not yet responded to our request for comment.

 

