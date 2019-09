Report: US 460 accident in Campbell County traps 3 in wreckage

UPDATE: Google Maps shows traffic again moving normally through the area.

PREVIOUS: An accident is slowing eastbound traffic on US 460 in the Oxford Furnace Hill area of Campbell County. Volunteers from several companies were summoned to the accident; dispatchers reported the car was overturned with three people trapped inside. Here is the dispatch call, courtesy of Toneouts:

09-13 Accident Call-WEB

As of 1:20 pm, Google Maps traffic shows significant delays in the eastbound lanes.