Report: Virgnia colleges and universities have 500-plus virus cases

| By

BC-Virus Outbreak-Virginia Colleges

Aug 28, 2020 8:57AM (GMT 12:57)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — More than 550 people have tested positive for the coronavirus at colleges and universities in Virginia. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Thursday that it surveyed 41 four-year colleges across the state. It found at least 558 positive cases. Twenty-one colleges reported at least one positive case. Some schools say positive cases were inevitable and that they are prepared to handle them. Other universities across the country have backtracked on plans to allow students on campus. The New York Times said that there are more than 26,000 cases and 64 deaths at colleges around the nation. No school in Virginia has reported a death from the virus.