Reports: Falwell will receive $10.5 million in compensation

| By

The Wall Street Journal and other outlets are reporting that Jerry Falwell, Jr. will receive $10.5 million as part of the stipulations in his employment contract. Sources tell the newspaper that Falwell is due $2.5 million, constituting two years of his salary, plus a one-time payment of roughly $8 million as part of a contractual clause giving Falwell full pay if he resigned with restricted responsibilities. Falwell resigned as head of Liberty University amid conflicting claims about a sexual relationship his wife had with a younger business partner. He had already been on a leave of absence after a photo he posted on social media caused an uproar. Read the story about Falwell’s payout here from the New York Post.