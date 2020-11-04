Republican Bob Good wins 5th District Congressional race

| By

Conservative candidate Bob Good has won a Virginia congressional race, keeping a longtime GOP seat in Republican hands. Good defeated Democratic opponent and political newcomer Dr. Cameron Webb. His victory came several months after GOP leaders pushed the Republican incumbent aside. U.S. Rep. Denver Riggleman angered social conservatives by officiating a gay marriage. No Democrat has won a race in the sprawling district since 2008. But the Democratic Party was optimistic after Riggleman’s downfall. The ultraconservative Good made his Christian faith a centerpiece of the campaign. Webb is a 37-year-old doctor and lawyer who worked in White House fellowship programs during both President Barack Obama’s and President Donald Trump’s administrations.