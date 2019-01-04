Republicans outline tax plan ahead of General Assembly session

January 4th, 2019 | Written by:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Virginia Republicans are outlining a tax plan they say avoids a “hidden” tax hike and is a better deal for lower and middle class taxpayers than Gov. Ralph Northam’s recent proposal. House Republican leaders released details of their plan Friday, ahead of the start of the legislative session. The GOP plan would allow taxpayers to itemize their state taxes even if they take the federal standard deduction while also increasing the amount of the state’s standard deduction. Republicans say their plan would allow Virginians to benefit more from the 2017 federal tax overhaul, which would provide the state a multi-billion dollar windfall if the state tax rates and deductions went unchanged. Northam, a Democrat, wants use the extra money to increase spending in certain areas and pad the state’s reserves.

Salvation Army
 









Janet's Five & Dine

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy | WLNI-FM FCC Public File
Copyright © 2016 WLNI Lynchburg 105.9FM. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test