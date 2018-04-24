Richmond FBI to host second annual Youth Academy

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – The Richmond division of the FBI will host its second annual Youth Academy this summer to give teens a comprehensive look at today’s FBI. The two-day program will be held in July at the FBI’s Richmond field office. Students may be offered case studies drawn from resolved cases, but will not be exposed to active cases or day-to-day investigations. The program is open to Virginia high school students who are juniors or seniors during the 2018-2019 academic year.Students interesting in participating must have parental approval and maintain a grade point average of 2.5 or higher. The deadline to apply is May 7.