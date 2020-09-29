River Ridge Mall marks 40th anniversary

| By

Lynchburg’s River Ridge Mall first opened its doors to guests in September 1980, 40 years ago. The mall is celebrating that anniversary with activities through the end of October, including a digital showcase of photos and memories and throwback films at Regal Cinemas.

The mall is currently undergoing a renovation that includes a more modern design, new technology, and new dining, shopping and entertainment options.

Here is the entire news release from River Ridge Mall:

River Ridge Celebrates 40th Anniversary with Lynchburg Community

LYNCHBURG, Va. — With village-like storefronts, brick flooring and greenery, River Ridge officially opened its doors to guests on September 24, 1980. Now – while undergoing a revitalization that incorporates a more modern design, new technology, amenities, and options in shopping, dining and entertainment – River Ridge is celebrating its 40th anniversary with the Lynchburg community.

Louise Dudley, general manager at River Ridge, joined the management team several weeks prior to the property’s grand opening in 1980.

“While I have witnessed many exciting changes over the last forty years, one thing remains the same, and that is the support of the community and the individuals who make River Ridge special,” Dudley said. “I am excited to celebrate this milestone, while looking ahead to our future, over the next month.”

In honor of its 40th anniversary, River Ridge is celebrating with several activities now through the end of October, including:

A digital showcase of the community’s favorite memories of River Ridge which will be shared to River Ridge’s website at: https://www.shopriverridgemall.com/40th-anniversary/. Members of the community are encouraged to submit their memories and photos in the comments of this Facebook post: https://www.facebook.com/RiverRidgeLynchburg/posts/2656313104620512.

1980’s throwback film showings at Regal Cinemas including Back to the Future, E.T., The Empire Strikes Back and more. Showtimes and details will be announced in October.

$40 River Ridge gift card giveaways on social media

Gift card matching campaign – From September 24 through October 24, when guests purchase a River Ridge gift card, River Ridge will match the gift card amount as a donation to the Salvation Army of Lynchburg

For updates on the anniversary celebration, follow River Ridge on Facebook, Instagram and visit the anniversary celebration page on the River Ridge website: https://www.shopriverridgemall.com/40th-anniversary/.

