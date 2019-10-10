Rivermont at Link to be closed again Friday to complete water break repairs

NEWS RELEASE: Rivermont Avenue at Link Road near Oakwood Country Club has reopened to traffic following a water main break late last night. Crews have repaired the main and made temporary repairs to the roadway. The area will be closed again Friday early morning, October 11th for permanent road repairs starting at 4:00am. The water main break on Williams Road has been repaired and water has been restored to the area. Detour signs will be in place to direct motorists, however, motorists are asked to avoid the area Friday morning if at all possible in order to prevent traffic delay.