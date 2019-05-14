Rivermont fire displaces at least four

An house fire yesterday along Rivermont Avenue has displaced at least four people. It happened at the corner or Rivermont and Monsview Place — a large home converted into apartments. Battalion Chief Mike Reeves tells Reporter Andre Whitehead the fire was contained to the one downstairs room where it started:

There is smoke damage to much of the building. One minor injury reported.

Here is more from Andre Whitehead’s conversation with Battallion Chief Reeves:

