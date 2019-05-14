Rivermont fire displaces at least four

May 14th, 2019 | Written by:

Photo: Andre Whitehead

An house fire yesterday along Rivermont Avenue has displaced at least four people. It happened at the corner or Rivermont and Monsview Place — a large home converted into apartments. Battalion Chief Mike Reeves tells Reporter Andre Whitehead the fire was contained to the one downstairs room where it started:

05-13 Reeves Bite-WEB

There is smoke damage to much of the building. One minor injury reported.

Here is more from Andre Whitehead’s conversation with Battallion Chief Reeves:

05-14 Reeves Intvw-WEB









Janet's Five & Dine
Billy Craft May June 2019

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy | WLNI-FM FCC Public File
Copyright © 2016 WLNI Lynchburg 105.9FM. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test