Rivermont fire displaces at least four
An house fire yesterday along Rivermont Avenue has displaced at least four people. It happened at the corner or Rivermont and Monsview Place — a large home converted into apartments. Battalion Chief Mike Reeves tells Reporter Andre Whitehead the fire was contained to the one downstairs room where it started:
There is smoke damage to much of the building. One minor injury reported.
Here is more from Andre Whitehead’s conversation with Battallion Chief Reeves:
