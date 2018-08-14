Rivermont lot to be closed three days for repaving

Lynchburg City officials say the Riverfront parking lot will be closed shortly for three days for a total repaving project. Weather permitting, the lot will not be accessible from Monday through Wednesday of next week.

News release: Beginning Monday, August 20 and continuing through Wednesday, August 22, weather permitting, parking in the Riverfront Lot (Lot M) will not be allowed in order to accommodate paving operations. The entire parking lot will be asphalted, and new parking space lines will be painted to enhance the use and accessibility of the parking lot.

Alternative, all-day, FREE parking options will be available at the following locations during the closure of the Riverfront Lot (Lot M).

Canal Lot

Mosaic Lot

Jefferson Street Lot

Jefferson Street on-street parking spaces

Top of Midtown Parking Deck (accessible from Main Street)

The public is reminded that time limits for on-street parking will be enforced as usual during this time.