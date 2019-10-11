Rivermont Terrace to close Monday for water main repairs

Lynchburg water resources officials say Rivermont Terrace will be closed starting Monday to permit water main repairs. People living along the roadway will have access to their homes, but detours will be in place for everyone else.

NEWS RELEASE: Starting Monday, October 14th Rivermont Terrace will be closed to allow for repairs to the raw water main. Detour routes will be established and access for residents will be maintained. The Langley Fountain will be turned off while repairing the raw water main. For more information, contact Lynchburg Water Resources at 434-455-4250.