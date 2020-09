Roads to Recovery holds virtual fundraiser

A community group that helps people recovering from substance and alcohol addiction is holding its first ever virtual live event and fundraiser today. Roads to Recovery is presenting “Get High on Recovery, Virtually.”

The live event will feature coffee conversations with board members, recovery stories, a tour of the new Recovery Center, and much more. You can find it on Facebook at roads2recoverylynchburg.

