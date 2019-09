Roanoke College poll looks beyond phone calls for future responses

Now that Labor Day is past, the fall campaigns will begin in earnest — as will a growing number of polls. But pollsters are finding it harder to reach people willing to answer their questions, so they are looking at new means to gather their numbers. WLNI’s Evan Jones has the story.

