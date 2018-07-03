Roberson leaving Glass to join NC State coaching staff
E.C. Glass High School basketball coach Roy Roberson is taking a big step up the professional ladder, leaving Lynchburg to become an assistant coach at North Carolina State. Roberson led the Hilltoppers for a dozen seasons, reviving a program that might fairly be described as moribund when he took over. He will join long-time friend Kevin Keatts, who is the Wolfpack’s head coach.
N.C. State news release: NC State has hired Roy Roberson as an assistant coach for the men’s basketball program, head coach Kevin Keatts announced on Monday. Roberson comes to the Wolfpack after spending 12 seasons as the head coach of E.C. Glass High School in Lynchburg, Va. “I’ve known Roy for a long time and I’m excited to add him to our basketball staff,” said Keatts. “As a coach, he’s won a lot of games, but it is his passion for his players and program that has always impressed me. He has a great energy and knowledge of the game and will be a great teacher and mentor for our student-athletes.” “Coach Keatts and I have been friends for close to 30 years and I’m beyond excited to have the opportunity to join the staff of one of the brightest coaches in the business,” Roberson said. “There is no doubt Coach Keatts is a rising star in the profession and I’m excited to help him build NC State into one of the premier programs in college basketball. I’ve been a high school coach for a long time and have always been intrigued by the college game and this felt like a great opportunity to make the transition.”
Roberson took over an E.C. Glass program that hadn’t won a district game in three seasons and immediately brought the program back to relevance. After righting the ship, Roberson led the program to its first regional berth since 1995 in the 2009-10 season. In 2010-11, E.C. Glass won the Seminole District Championship and Region III – Division 4 Championship as Roberson was named the Seminole District Coach of the Year, Region III Coach of the Year and The News and Advance Area Coach of the Year. Two years later, Roberson again won Seminole District Coach of the Year honors as E.C. Glass advanced to the state semifinals. After the season, Roberson was a coach in the Virginia High School Coaches Association (VHSCA) All-Star game. In 2014-15, Roberson led E.C. Glass to a school-record 26 wins as he earned District, Conference and Region Coach of the Year honors. In 2017-18, E.C. Glass went 21-6 as Roberson garnered District and Region Coach of the Year honors.
After taking over a program that had gone three years without winning a district game, Roberson led E.C. Glass to an 80-20 district record over the last eight seasons as his teams advanced to two final fours and two final eight appearances and he had players receive All-District recognition 33 times.
Prior to taking over the E.C. Glass program, Roberson was the head coach at Holy Cross for three seasons. He finished with a 57-28 record in three seasons at Holy Cross, including leading the program to a VISBA Division III State Championship in 2005. Roberson was named The News and Advance Area Coach of the Year, as well as VISBBA State Coach of the Year.
Roberson got his start in coaching as a three-year assistant coach at E.C. Glass from 1998-2001. He was the interim head coach for the 2001-02 season before spending one season as an assistant coach at Lynchburg College for the 2002-03 season.
A four-year letterman at Lynchburg College, Roberson finished his career with 1,169 points and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Accounting in 1992. He opened his own business, Roberson Financial Services, in 1995 and has earned the CLU™, CHFC™, and CASL™ designations through the American College in Bryn Mawr, PA.
Roberson and his wife have two daughters.