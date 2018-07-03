Roberson leaving Glass to join NC State coaching staff

E.C. Glass High School basketball coach Roy Roberson is taking a big step up the professional ladder, leaving Lynchburg to become an assistant coach at North Carolina State. Roberson led the Hilltoppers for a dozen seasons, reviving a program that might fairly be described as moribund when he took over. He will join long-time friend Kevin Keatts, who is the Wolfpack’s head coach.

N.C. State news release: NC State has hired Roy Roberson as an assistant coach for the men’s basketball program, head coach Kevin Keatts announced on Monday. Roberson comes to the Wolfpack after spending 12 seasons as the head coach of E.C. Glass High School in Lynchburg, Va. “I’ve known Roy for a long time and I’m excited to add him to our basketball staff,” said Keatts. “As a coach, he’s won a lot of games, but it is his passion for his players and program that has always impressed me. He has a great energy and knowledge of the game and will be a great teacher and mentor for our student-athletes.” “Coach Keatts and I have been friends for close to 30 years and I’m beyond excited to have the opportunity to join the staff of one of the brightest coaches in the business,” Roberson said. “There is no doubt Coach Keatts is a rising star in the profession and I’m excited to help him build NC State into one of the premier programs in college basketball. I’ve been a high school coach for a long time and have always been intrigued by the college game and this felt like a great opportunity to make the transition.”