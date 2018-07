Former E.C. Glass basketball coach Roy Roberson says opportunity and timing played big roles in his decision to leave the Hilltoppers to join the coaching staff at N.C. State. Roberson and Wolfpack Coach Kevin Keatts have been friends for almost 30 years. Roberson spoke with Reporter Andre Whitehead:

07-05 Roy Roberson-WLNI-WEB

Roberson helped revive an E.C. Glass basketball team that had fallen upon hard times until he took over.