Rush Limbaugh tells listeners he has advanced stage of lung cancer

| By

Radio host Rush Limbaugh announced today that he has been diagnosed with an advanced stage of lung cancer. Limbaugh told his listeners: ““So, I have to tell you something today that I wish I didn’t have to tell you. It’s a struggle for me, because I had to inform my staff earlier today. I can’t help but feel that I’m letting everybody down with. The upshot is that I have been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.”

Limbaugh says treatment will require him to miss shows, but he will attempt to proceed as normally as much as he can: “This has happened and my intention is to come here every day I can, and do this program as normally and competently and expertly as I do each and every day because that is the source of my greatest satisfaction professionally, personally.”

Limbaugh says he first noticed something might be wrong around his mid-January birthday. Here is a portion of what he said:

02-03 Limbaug-Cancer-WEB