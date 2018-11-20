UPDATE: All clear at Rustburg High School after bomb threat

Update from Campbell County: Please be aware that at 2:30 p.m., Rustburg High School was cleared by law enforcement personnel, and students safely returned to class. Classes should dismiss close to their regularly scheduled time. Campbell County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, Captain Mike Lawhorn states the investigation remains ongoing, and advises anyone with information pertaining to today’s incident to please contact law enforcement. “Again, we are grateful for the timely responses of those involved, and remain appreciative of school administration, faculty and students who worked cooperatively with law enforcement personnel while we followed the necessary protocols,” said Lawhorn.

Those with information may contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at (434)332-9574, or the Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or visit www.cvcrimestoppers.org. Those with information may also enter a tip ONLINE at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on your mobile device.

PREVIOUS: Please be aware that at 11:20 a.m. this morning, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office staff were made aware of a bomb threat at Rustburg High School, and arrived on-scene to initiate an investigation and follow procedure. Likewise, Campbell County Public Schools distributed a notice via their alerts systems advising parents that the school would be evacuated and requesting that parents do not come to school at this time. Campbell County Sheriff’s Office would like to report that students and staff have safely been evacuated to an undisclosed location and are now investigating this matter, while continuing to clear the building and grounds.

“We appreciate the staff and their continued support during this process,” Captain Mike Lawhorn said. “Swift action has been taken, and we will continue to follow that protocol to ensure the safety of all our students and faculty.” More information will be made available when possible.