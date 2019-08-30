Rustburg High School lockdown was “inadvertent”

| By

What is being termed an “inadvertent” lockdown disrupted the normal school routine for a while this morning at Rustburg High School. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says there was never any danger to students or staff, and the lockdown was lifted by 11:00.

NEWS RELEASE: At approximately 9:15 a.m. this morning, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office was alerted of a lockdown at Rustburg High School. Officers and support staff reported as normally, and upon entering the site, learned that this was an inadvertent lockdown. Law Enforcement personnel continued to ensure the security of the site, following our order of protocol, in conjunction with the school administrative staff.

At no time was there ever a threat to the students on campus; the students were never at risk.