Rustburg High School lockdown was “inadvertent”

What is being termed an “inadvertent” lockdown disrupted the normal school routine for a while this morning at Rustburg High School. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says there was never any danger to students or staff, and the lockdown was lifted by 11:00.
NEWS RELEASE: At approximately 9:15 a.m. this morning, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office was alerted of a lockdown at Rustburg High School. Officers and support staff reported as normally, and upon entering the site, learned that this was an inadvertent lockdown. Law Enforcement personnel continued to ensure the security of the site, following our order of protocol, in conjunction with the school administrative staff.
At no time was there ever a threat to the students on campus; the students were never at risk.
“I am proud of the behavior of the faculty, staff and most especially, the students of Rustburg High School during today’s inadvertent lockdown,” said Captain Mike Lawhorn, Administrative Division, and Campbell County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer. “We are pleased to share that all students and staff are safe, and have returned to their normally scheduled school day. We do not anticipate any alterations to our dismissal schedule.”
The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank our School Resources Officers, Campbell County Public Schools’ administration, faculty and staff for their assistance, and above all, the students for their response during today’s inadvertent lockdown.