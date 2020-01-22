Download the WLNI App

Rustburg home destroyed; kerosene heater was burning as woman slept

Published January 22, 2020 | By Evan Jones

Fire destroyed a Rustburg home this morning. Investigators say it started as the woman living there without electricity was sleeping with a kerosene heater on. The call was sounded to the Mountain Lane home around 7:00 am, but firefighters were unable to save the home. There are no injuries reported.

From the Campbell County Fire Marshal:

  • 1 adult female was home at the time of the structure fire.
  • No injuries have been reported with this incident.
  • With no electric power service to the home, a kerosene heater was being used as a heat source. At this time the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
  • Agencies responding include: Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department; Concord Volunteer Fire Department, Lyn-Dan Volunteer Fire Department, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and Campbell County Department of Public Safety.
  • The Red Cross is assisting the displaced resident.

