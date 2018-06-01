Rustburg woman killed in wrong-way Lynchburg crash

A Rustburg woman was killed today in a Lynchburg accident. Police say 63-year-old Anita Jordan was driving the wrong way on Campbell Avenue when she struck two other vehicles near Florida Avenue. Jordan was pronounced dead at the scene. The other drivers are identified as 78-yearold George Reed and 38-year-old Brian Luckado, both of Lynchburg. A Rustburg woman was killed today in a Lynchburg accident. Police say 63-year-old Anita Jordan was driving the wrong way on Campbell Avenue when she struck two other vehicles near Florida Avenue. Jordan was pronounced dead at the scene. The other drivers are identified as 78-yearold George Reed and 38-year-old Brian Luckado, both of Lynchburg. News release: The Lynchburg Police Department and the Lynchburg Fire & EMS, responded to a crash involving three vehicles at the intersection of Campbell Avenue and Martin Street at approximately 10 am today. The vehicles involved are as follows:

2010 Ford Fusion driven by Anita Jordan, 63, of Rustburg;

2002 Chevrolet Impala driven by George Reed, 78, of Lynchburg;

2007 Dodge Magnum driven by Brian Luckado, 38, of Lynchburg.

From the initial investigation, it appears the Ford Fusion driven by Jordan was traveling north on Campbell Avenue in the wrong direction and struck the Impala and Dodge Magnum. Both the Impala and Magnum were coming from Martin Street at the time of the crash. The Dodge Magnum was making a left turn onto Campbell Avenue while the Chevrolet Impala was driving straight to Florida Avenue. The driver of the Ford Fusion, Anita Jordan, was pronounced dead on the scene by Lynchburg Fire and EMS responders. The driver of the Chevrolet Impala and two passengers were transported to Lynchburg General Hospital with unknown injuries. This crash is currently under investigation by the Lynchburg Police Department’s Traffic & Safety Unit.