Sanctuary cities debate turns to recent Va blackface scandals

The annual General Assembly debate over sanctuary cities took a new and heated turn yesterday when recent blackface scandals involving Virginia Governor Ralph Northam and Attorney General Mark Herring came into play. After a Democrat accused bill supporters of “dog whistle politics”, the Republican House Majority Leader told Democrats the GOP is waiting on them to “clean up their own house” when it comes to racism. WLNI’s Evan Jones has the story.

02-20 Sanctuary Cities Wrap-WLNI-WEB