Scalloped Potato Roll

Ingredients
for 8 servings
-
6 potatoes, peeled
-
2 cups grated parmesan cheese, divided
-
3 teaspoons salt, divided
-
4 tablespoons olive oil, divided
-
1 sweet onion, diced
-
1 lb ground beef
-
14 ½ oz diced tomato, 1 can, drained
-
4 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped, divided
-
1 teaspoon paprika
-
½ teaspoon pepper
-
6 cups spinach
-
2 cloves garlic, minced
-
1 cup ricotta cheese
-
1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
Preparation
-
Preheat oven to 350˚F (180˚C).
-
Using a knife or mandolin cut the potatoes into slices ⅛-inch (3 mm) thick.
-
On a parchment paper-lined baking sheet, sprinkle half of the Parmesan cheese and spread until it is evenly covering the parchment paper.
-
Place the potatoes over the parmesan so each potato is overlapping the previous potato both vertically and horizontally. Continue until the entire pan is filled with potatoes.
-
Sprinkle to rest of the Parmesan evenly over the potatoes. Season with 1 teaspoon of salt. Bake for 30 minutes, until golden and the potatoes are flexible and slightly crispy.
-
In a skillet heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil over medium heat. Once the oil begins to shimmer, add the onions, and cook until caramelized, about 15 minutes.
-
Add the beef break up and mix with the onion until cooked. Mix in the tomatoes, 3 tablespoons of parsley, paprika, 1 teaspoon of salt, and pepper. Stir, cooking until the beef is browned and cooked through. Remove from heat.
-
In a skillet heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil over medium heat. Add the spinach, cook until wilted. Add 1 teaspoon of salt and the garlic. Stir to combine. Remove from heat.
-
In a bowl combine the spinach mixture and the ricotta. Set aside.
-
Evenly spread the spinach mixture over the cooked potato sheet.
-
Evenly spread the beef mixture over the spinach. Sprinkle mozzarella over the beef.
-
Take one end of the potato sheet holding the parchment paper begin rolling upward, making sure the ingredients are not coming out the ends.
-
Once the it is completely rolled place the potato roll on the parchment paper and bake for 15 minutes.
-
Sprinkle with parsley for garnish. Slice and serve immediately.
-
Enjoy!