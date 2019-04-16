Scandals lead to fundraising woes for top Virginia Democrats

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — New campaign finance records show Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s fundraising efforts dried up after a scandal involving blackface. First quarter reports were released Monday. They show Northam, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax and Attorney General Mark Herring all struggling to raise money after a series of scandals involving the state’s top Democrats erupted in early February. Northam and Herring both admitted to wearing blackface when they were younger and two women accused Fairfax of sexual assault, which he denies. All three have resisted calls to resign. The scandals and their effects on fundraising could hurt Democrats during this year’s legislative elections. Virginia is the only state in the country where there’s a reasonable chance that Democrats could flip control of the state legislature this year.