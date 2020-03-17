Schools across region implement lunch services to students

UNITED WAY OF CENTRAL VIRGINIA NEWS RELEASE: Lynchburg City Schools said they will be delivering free meals for students to pick up at bus stops between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Meals can also be picked up curbside at the following sites between 11 a.m. and noon:

• Heritage High School

• E. C. Glass High School

• Dunbar Middle School

• Linkhorne Middle School

Appomattox County Public Schools will begin meal distribution Wednesday, when pick-up of breakfast and lunch will be offered at Appomattox Elementary School from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for all students, according to a message from the division Monday. The service will continue on weekdays through March 27.

Amherst County Public Schools

• Amherst County Public Schools will be implementing a Meal Distribution Plan for all students within the division.

• On Monday, March 16, they will provide curbside lunch service from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at Monelison Middle School, Amherst County High School, and Temperance Elementary School.

• On Tuesday March 17, they will begin serving daily curbside breakfast and lunch meals at Monelison Middle School, Amherst County High School, and Temperance Elementary School between 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. and lunch will be available for pickup between 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

• They will also begin neighborhood delivery of breakfast and lunch meals on Thursday, March 19. These meals will be delivered by the ACPS transportation department.

Campbell County Public Schools

• Campbell County Public Schools will be offering free meals for students to pick up on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

• Meals can be picked up from the following school parking lots:

Altavista Elementary School

Brookneal Elementary School

Concord Elementary School

Leesville Road Elementary School

Tomahawk Elementary School

Rustburg Elementary School

Yellow Branch Elementary School

Bedford County Public Schools

Bedford County Public Schools will utilize the USDA Summer Food Service Program to provide “Grab-N-Go” meals during the COVID-19 school closure. Breakfast and lunch will be available to all children 18 & under regardless of income level beginning Wednesday, March 18. Meals will be available for distribution Monday through Friday 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the front entrance of the following schools:

• Bedford Elementary School

• Liberty High School

• Montvale Elementary School

• Boonsboro Elementary School

• Jefferson Forest High School

• New London Academy

• Goodview Elementary School

• Huddleston Elementary School

• Staunton River Middle School