Search underway after Bluefield, VA officer shot

UPDATE — NEW INFORMATION: SUSPECT MAY NOW BE ON FOOT WITH A LAST KNOWN LOCATION OF AUGUSTA STREET IN BLUEFIELD, WEST VIRGINIA. VEHICLE RECOVERED ON WEST VIRGINIA SIDE OF BLUEFIELD.

Original Post From Virginia State Police — THE VIRGINIA STATE POLICE HAVE ISSUED A LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER ALERT ON BEHALF OF THE BLUEFIELD POLICE DEPARTMENT ON 2/17/19 AT 0300 HOURS

THE BLUEFIELD POLICE DEPARTMENT IS LOOKING FOR DONQUALE MAURICE GRAY, AGE: 25 YEARS OLD, HEIGHT 6′ 1″, WEIGHT 185 lbs., WITH BROWN EYES, BLACK HAIR, WEARING: UNKNOWN CLOTHING.

SUSPECT IS BELIEVED TO BE ARMED AND DANGEROUS AND IS A SUSPECT IN THE SHOOTING OF A BLUEFIELD, VIRGINIA POLICE OFFICER.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: SUSPECT VEHICLE IS A BLUE 2008 TOYOTA YARIS HATCHBACK BEARING WEST VIRGINIA REGISTRATION OF 53U-974. LAST KNOWN ADDRESS IS BLUEFIELD WEST VIRGINIA.

PLEASE CONTACT THE BLUEFIELD POLICE DEPARTMENT AT

276-326-2621

YOU MAY FIND COMPLETE INFORMATION AT HYPERLINK http://www.vsp.virginia.gov/BlueAlert/index.htm