UPDATE: State Police tell units heading for boy’s search scene to cancel

UPDATE: State Police have told additional units that had been heading for the search scene to cancel. Such commands are typically given when the search has concluded. We await official word on the outcome in the search for two-year-old August Farley.

PREVIOUS: Local residents are joining law enforcement personnel in the search for August Farley, a missing two-year-old boy at Smith Mountain Lake. Family members say they are from the Dallas-Fort Worth area and were at the lake to attend a family reunion. The boy’s mother tells reporters August was already nicknamed “Danger Boy” for his adventurous behavior.

Officials have called for a drone, a helicopter and watercraft to assist in the search for a missing two-year-old boy at Smith Mountain Lake. The search involves personnel on the ground, on the water and in the air.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office police says a two-year-old boy has been reported missing from Huddleston. The child was last seen around 6:00 this morning. The caller tells authorities they are from Texas and have been renting a house at Smith Mountain Lake. The child is described as having long brown hair, blue eyes, and is wearing dinosaur pajamas pants and yellow PJ shirt.

