Sen. Newman Proposes Limiting Governor’s Emergency Powers

Lynchburg Senator Steve Newman is among Republican lawmakers who want to set limits on Governor Northam’s emergency powers during the pandemic. Since his emergency declaration in March, Northam has issued more than 20 orders, including shutting down businesses, requiring people to wear masks, and limiting how many people can gather in one place. Newman told the Morningline that his legislation would limit the Governor’s emergency powers to 30 days and give more of a role to the General Assembly.

Northam’s office has indicated opposition to the proposals. Lawmakers will consider the legislation during a special session August 18th.

Here is the entire interview with Senator Newman.