Sen. Newman reacts to new police reform measures

| By

The Virginia General Assembly passed a host of police reforms during its special session. The reforms include legislation banning no-knock search warrants and prohibiting police from searching people they think smell like marijuana. State Senator Steve Newman was among Republicans who fear the measures will weaken police:

The reform package now headed to Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam’s desk is getting mixed reviews from law enforcement agencies, social justice advocates and lawmakers.