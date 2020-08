Sen. Peake discusses police reform measures

The Virginia Senate has approved legislation that would eliminate a six month mandatory minimum sentence for assaulting a police officer. Republicans who said it disrespects police at a time when they have come under attack during nationwide protests. Democrats said the legislation does not minimize the crime of assaulting a police officer, but instead makes a distinction between serious assaults and minor assaults. Lynchburg Republican Senator Mark Peake discussed the issue on the Morning Line: