Senate Committee passes police reform bill

A sweeping police reform bill that would eliminate the use of no-knock warrants, limit the use of chokeholds and make it easier to decertify officers for misconduct has won approval from a key Virginia legislative committee. The omnibus reform bill advanced by the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday and the entire Senate will consider it tomorrow. State Senator Steve Newman addressed it on MorningLine:

The bill was heard by the committee on the first day of a special legislative session focused on addressing the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic and calls for police and criminal justice reforms following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.