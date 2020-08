Senior Alert: Amelia County woman missing

THE VIRGINIA STATE POLICE HAS ISSUED A SENIOR ALERT ON BEHALF OF AMELIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.

THE AMELIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS LOOKING FOR MARY SCOTT BAKER, RACE: WHITE , SEX: FEMALE, AGE 79 YEARS OLD, HEIGHT: 5 FOOT 2 INCHES, WEIGHT 170 lbs., WITH BLUE EYES AND GRAYISH BLONDE HAIR. SHE WAS LAST SEEN ON AUGUST 22, 2020, AT 1700 HOURS AT HER RESIDENCE ON SOUTH AMELIA AVENUE IN AMELIA, VIRGINIA. SHE WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A PINK SWEATSHIRT, BLUE JEANS AND BLACK TENNIS SHOES.

THERE IS NO VEHICLE DESCRIPTION. THE SENIOR IS BELIEVED TO HAVE WALKED AWAY FROM HER RESIDENCE ON FOOT.

THE MISSING SENIOR SUFFERS FROM A COGNITIVE IMPAIRMENT AND THE DISAPPEARANCE POSES A CREDIBLE THREAT TO HER HEALTH AND SAFETY AS DETERMINED BY THE INVESTIGATING AGENCY.

PLEASE CONTACT THE AMELIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE WITH ANY INFORMATION REGARDING HER WHEREABOUTS AT 804-561-5200 OR 804-561-2118. YOU MAY ALSO FIND COMPLETE INFORMATION AT http://www.vasenioralert.com