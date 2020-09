“Serious allegations”: Lynchburg Mayor considers litigation against head of conservative parents’ group

Lynchburg mayor Mary Jane Dolan says she may pursue litigation against the head of the group Conservative Parents of Lynchburg. Andrew Glover has suggested that Dolan arranged a COVID news conference last month at school board member Dr. Robert Brennan’s request because he donated to her campaign. The day after the news conference, the school board voted for online classes only for the first nine weeks, a move Glover’s group vocally opposed. Dolan addressed the issue on the MorningLine: