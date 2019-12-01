Several area counties under Wind Advisory

WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO NOON EST TUESDAY...

WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Virginia, north central and northwest North Carolina and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN...From 10 AM Monday to noon EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. IMPACTED AREAS:

Alleghany NC-Surry-Wilkes-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath-Roanoke- Botetourt-Rockbridge-Patrick-Franklin-Bedford-Amherst-Mercer- Summers-Monroe-Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of Sparta, Dobson, Wilkesboro, Tazewell, Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski, Blacksburg, Galax, Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs, Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Stuart, Rocky Mount, Bedford, Amherst, Bluefield, Flat Top, Hinton, Hix, Union, Lewisburg, White Sulphur Springs, Alderson, Quinwood, Duo, and Rainelle

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.