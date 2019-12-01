Several area counties under Wind Advisory

MGN
WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO NOON EST
TUESDAY...
WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west
central Virginia, north central and northwest North Carolina
and southeast West Virginia.
* WHEN...From 10 AM Monday to noon EST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
IMPACTED AREAS:
Alleghany NC-Surry-Wilkes-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe-
Pulaski-Montgomery-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath-Roanoke-
Botetourt-Rockbridge-Patrick-Franklin-Bedford-Amherst-Mercer-
Summers-Monroe-Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier-
Including the cities of Sparta, Dobson, Wilkesboro, Tazewell,
Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,
Blacksburg, Galax, Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington,
Hot Springs, Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista,
Stuart, Rocky Mount, Bedford, Amherst, Bluefield, Flat Top,
Hinton, Hix, Union, Lewisburg, White Sulphur Springs, Alderson,
Quinwood, Duo, and Rainelle
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.