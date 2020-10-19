SHARE Greater Lynchburg helps area’s nonprofits

A new website is helping the area’s nonprofits during COVID.

SHAREGreaterLynchburg.org allows residents to find out how they can volunteer, donate money and other items, and find events hosted by non-profits. Megan Huffman SHARE’s executive director:

Launch of SHARE Greater Lynchburg Brings Aid to Region’s Nonprofits

SHARE Greater Lynchburg seeks to serve all residents of the City of Lynchburg, and Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford, and Campbell counties with no limit to race, gender, ethnicity, age or income. SHARE Greater Lynchburg promotes innovation by increasing the exposure of all local nonprofits and their needs. This tool is user-friendly and will empower our neighbors to engage in the way they choose ─ volunteering, donating money, or buying much-needed items for nonprofits.

This tool also provides local businesses with a direct connection to social impact and helps the Greater Lynchburg community gain insight into the makeup and needs of our local nonprofit sector. Greater Lynchburg is the fourth city in the nation to launch this platform after Charlotte, Omaha, and the Wilmington/Cape Fear area.

Megan Huffman was hired as part-time Executive Director of SHARE Greater Lynchburg in July 2020. She earned an undergraduate Communications Studies degree from Bridgewater College and a Master of Science degree in Nonprofit Public Relations from Boston University. She brings 15 years of experience in nonprofit fundraising, marketing, and public relations to the role.

Huffman said, “I am thrilled that SHARE Greater Lynchburg will offer our region next-generation technology to amplify the needs and celebrate the incredible work of our local nonprofit community.”

SHAREGreaterLynchburg.org, a website at no cost to nonprofits and available to anyone who has access to the Internet, will launch on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Nonprofits are encouraged to reach out to Megan Huffman about creating their free profile on the site.

SHARE Greater Lynchburg will also hold a special ribbon cutting at the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance on Oct. 15 at 11 a.m. to showcase the website and recognize SHARE Greater Lynchburg’s valuable partners. The Alliance is located at 300 Lucado Place in Downtown Lynchburg. Press, partners, sponsors, and nonprofits are invited to attend.

About SHARE Greater Lynchburg

SHARE Greater Lynchburg was born out of a COVID-19 Coordinating Committee organized in April 2020 by Ron Feinman to help our local community find solutions for weathering the economic and health impacts of COVID-19. SHARE Greater Lynchburg is the result of a group of dedicated leaders bringing this solution to the Greater Lynchburg region and working together to raise funds from corporations and foundations to make it a reality. The committee includes the following individuals:

• Bishop Keith Anderson, Highly Favored Ministries Association of Churches

• Dr. Robert Brennan, Medical Associates of Central Virginia

• *Rev. Nathan Brooks, Pastoral Counseling Services of Central Virginia

• *Bill Bodine, Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation

• George Dawson, Former CEO of Centra

• *MaryJane Dolan, Mayor, Lynchburg City Council

• *Michael Elliott, Centra

• *Shawne Farmer, Interfaith Outreach Association

• Paul Feinman, Petty, Livingston, Dawson & Richards Law

• *Ron Feinman, Law Offices of Ron Feinman

• *Megan Lucas, Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance

• *Nathaniel Marshall, BWXT

• Kelly Mirt, The News and Advance

• Kimball Payne, Berkley Group

Dennis Roberts, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church • Treney Tweedy, Former Mayor, Lynchburg City Council

The foundation and corporate sponsors who have funded the launch for this platform are:

● Centra

● Bank of the James

● Moore & Giles

● Virginia Elder Law: The Law Offices of Ron Feinman

● Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation

● United Way of Central Virginia

● The Al Stroobants Foundation

● Central Virginia Academy of Nonprofit Excellence (CVANE)

● Private individual contribution

In-kind support includes:

● The News and Advance

● Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance

● Parker Productions

● DoubleTap Media

Sponsor and Supporter Quotes (all cleared for publication):

● “Centra is supporting Share Greater Lynchburg because we are determined to improve the health of our community. We aim to partner with every community member so they can live their best lives and the Share Greater Lynchburg platform will drive the connectivity needed in this just cause.” – Michael Elliott, Centra Senior Vice President & Chief Transformation Officer

● “Bank of the James is proud to be a founding sponsor for SHARE Greater Lynchburg. When first presented with this opportunity, we immediately knew that we wanted to participate in the project. During these difficult times, it is critical for contributors and volunteers to work locally for the good of our community.” – Jimmy Davis, Bank of the James Vice President & Marketing Director

● “For me, the SHARE Greater Lynchburg platform creates a one-stop virtual marketplace for the community’s nonprofit organizations to share their mission and vision, engage donors, and attract a whole new generation of volunteers who want to get involved and contribute to their community” – Sackett Wood, Moore & Giles President and CEO

● “”I’ve been an advocate and sponsor for SHARE Greater Lynchburg because it provides such an elegant and simple way to connect our nonprofits, both large and small, to those needing their services, wanting to volunteer, or wishing to contribute to our community.” – Ron Feinman, Esq. Virginia Elder Law, PLC

● “I have been on the ground floor with SHARE Greater Lynchburg because the platform empowers our citizens to access resources from a simple format and it is a powerful avenue for our nonprofits to secure volunteers and donor resources.”- Mayor MaryJane Dolan, Lynchburg City

● “Our foundation is very proud to have been instrumental in bringing SHARE Greater Lynchburg to life. It is a wonderful resource to strengthen nonprofits in our community at a time when we need them most.” – Bill Bodine, Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation President & CEO

● “For many, many years, we have been looking for a comprehensive, one-stop system that agencies, volunteers, donors, and those in need can go to for assistance. We have found it.” – Nathaniel X. Marshall, BWXT HR EEO & Community Relations Manager