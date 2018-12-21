Sheriff does it again: Christmas card with Miranda rights for drug suspects

Bedford County Sheriff Mike Brown does it again – using a Christmas card to present Miranda rights to recently-indicted drug suspects. It begins with: “Making spirits bright with your Miranda rights.” This comes after a county grand jury indicted more than 20 people earlier this month on drug and firearms charges. Most have been arrested; the sheriff’s office is still seeking a few others.

News release: On December 7, 2018, a Bedford County Grand Jury indicted individuals on numerous narcotics charges and weapon offenses. The indictments are the results of ongoing narcotics investigations. On December 17 and 18, 2018, Bedford County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Bedford Police Department, the Virginia State Police and U. S. Marshals arrested the following individuals on the following offenses:

Bobby Lee Hobbs Jr. {Two counts of distribution of a control substance}

Danny Ray Campbell Jr. {Three counts of a control substance}

Timothy Richard Hodge {Four “ “ }

Brook Hawkins {Distribution of methamphetamines}

Traci Evans {Three counts of distribution of methamphetamines}

Carlton Karnes {Three “ “ “ }

Alec Bosko {Three counts of distribution of Heroin}

Tylon Barlow {Four “ “ “ }

Harold Stewart {Three “ “ “ }

Ian Woodroof {Distribution of methamphetamines, Possession of a firearm,

and Possession of a firearm with in possession of a schedule II}

Brandon Hendricks {Possession of a firearm and Possession of a schedule II drug}

Charles Payne {Manufacture marijuana}

William Karnes {Three counts of distribution of marijuana}

Jacquelyn Johnson {Distribution of a schedule II drug}

James Brown { “ “ “ }

Basil Camilot {Three counts of distribution of schedule II drug}

Michelle Crider {Two ‘ “ “ “ }

Brandon Dinkel {Distribution of a schedule II drug}

Damarius Warrick {Two counts of distribution of schedule II drug}

{One count of distribution of a schedule I drug}

Thad Gordon {Three counts of distribution of a schedule II drug}

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public assistance in locating Perry Chester Taylor Jr, William Lee Statome Jr. and Emily Overstreet. Each of these individuals is wanted for similar narcotics charges.

Each person arrested was presented with warm Christmas wishes from Sheriff Mike Brown in the form of his annual Christmas card explaining their Miranda rights.