Sheriff: Nelson County HS student brought handgun to school

A Nelson County High School student brought a gun to school today. The county sheriff’s office says the school resource officer was able to isolate the student, take the handgun away and place the student in custody. Officials say there were no known threats to anyone at Nelson County High.

NEWS RELEASE: On Friday, November 1, 2019 officials at Nelson County High School were alerted to the fact that a student had a weapon on campus. Building level administrators and the School Resource Officer sequestered the student and recovered a handgun to ensure the safety of all students and staff in the building. The student has been remanded to law enforcement. No known threats were made to either students or staff as a result of this incident. As always the safety for our school community is a top priority and we will do all within our power to maintain a safe and secure learning environment for all.