Shooting on Augusta Street at late night party

June 30th, 2019 | Written by:

(Lynchburg PD) On June 29, 2019 at 11:20pm, officers of the Lynchburg Police Department were dispatched to the 1400 block of Augusta Street for a report of a large party and loud music. A crowd had gathered in the street and a short time later, multiple shots were fired from the crowd. Medics arrived on the scene and transported an adult victim with a single gunshot wound. Two other adult victims arrived at the hospital. One victim suffered a single gunshot wound and another with a head injury. All three victims’ injuries are nonlife threatening. Two vehicles were also struck by gunfire.This case is active and ongoing









Janet's Five & Dine
Billy Craft May June 2019

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy | WLNI-FM FCC Public File
Copyright © 2019 WLNI Lynchburg 105.9FM. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom



If you need assistance reviewing any of the information in our FCC Public File
please contact our business office at 540.774.9200 or use the form on the contact us page of this site.