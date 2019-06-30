Shooting on Augusta Street at late night party

(Lynchburg PD) On June 29, 2019 at 11:20pm, officers of the Lynchburg Police Department were dispatched to the 1400 block of Augusta Street for a report of a large party and loud music. A crowd had gathered in the street and a short time later, multiple shots were fired from the crowd. Medics arrived on the scene and transported an adult victim with a single gunshot wound. Two other adult victims arrived at the hospital. One victim suffered a single gunshot wound and another with a head injury. All three victims’ injuries are nonlife threatening. Two vehicles were also struck by gunfire.This case is active and ongoing